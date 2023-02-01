Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 458.69 eur/kzt 501.3

    rub/kzt 6.52 cny/kzt 68.04
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan eyes construction of gas refineries

    1 February 2023, 19:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan observes growth in yearly domestic consumption of commodity gas, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar noted, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Domestic consumption of commodity gas has increased to 19 billion cubic meters in 2022 from 14 billion cubic meters in 2017 in Kazakhstan, Sklyar said.

    He went on to add that a number of gas refineries are slated for construction given the growing gas resource base in the country.

    However, the Kazakh Vice Prime Minister slammed the construction of phase one of a plant at Kashagan due to be completed in 2023 as slow.

    Sklyar also said that there is no final decision made regarding the construction’s phase two concept as well as construction of a gas refinery at Karachaganak.

    Photo: media.publika.md

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Construction Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Government eyes measures to step up marketable gas production
    Kazakh Head of State visits newly constructed clinic in Sarykemer village in Zhambyl region
    13,000 apartments built in Atyrau region within 2 years
    Gas consumption rises by more than 2mln m3 since 2020 in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
    2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
    3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
    4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
    5 February 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events