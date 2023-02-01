Kazakhstan eyes construction of gas refineries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan observes growth in yearly domestic consumption of commodity gas, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar noted, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Domestic consumption of commodity gas has increased to 19 billion cubic meters in 2022 from 14 billion cubic meters in 2017 in Kazakhstan, Sklyar said.

He went on to add that a number of gas refineries are slated for construction given the growing gas resource base in the country.

However, the Kazakh Vice Prime Minister slammed the construction of phase one of a plant at Kashagan due to be completed in 2023 as slow.

Sklyar also said that there is no final decision made regarding the construction’s phase two concept as well as construction of a gas refinery at Karachaganak.

