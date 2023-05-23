Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.31 eur/kzt 484.22

    rub/kzt 5.62 cny/kzt 64.03
Weather:
Astana+22+24℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan eyes adding 6 more objects to UNESCO heritage list

    23 May 2023, 20:47

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Presently, Kazakhstan’s 10 objects are included in the list of the UNESCO World Heritage List, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «By 2025, the list is planned to be increased to 16 objects. Jointly with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, the work is ongoing to prepare and promote the serial transnational nomination ‘The Great Silk Road: Fergana - Syrdarya Corridor,’ within which it is planned to add six objects along the historic Great Silk Road, including settlements such as Syganak, Sauran, Yassy, Otyrar, Zhankent, and the Zhetyasar oasis monuments, to the UNESCO list,» wrote Culture and Sport Minister Askhat Oralov on Telegram.

    The Kazakh minister went on to note that the work to expand the national intangible cultural heritage item list will be continued.

    «By 2030, it is planned to bring the number of cultural items of Kazakhstan in the UNESCO representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity to 20. This will be a significant step towards promotion, development, and preservation of our spiritual heritage,» noted Oralov.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    UNESCO Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023
    Kazakhstan discusses possibility of transiting Russian gas to Uzbekistan
    Popular
    1 Singaporean company to build phosphate fertilizer plant in Zhambyl region
    2 Kazakhstan wins last match at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
    3 Large forest fire breaks out on Kazakh-Russian border in Abai region
    4 Earthquake hits 272km south of Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan Railways, Huawei Kazakhstan deepen cooperation