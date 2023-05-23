Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan eyes adding 6 more objects to UNESCO heritage list

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 May 2023, 20:47
Kazakhstan eyes adding 6 more objects to UNESCO heritage list Photo: engageliverpool.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Presently, Kazakhstan’s 10 objects are included in the list of the UNESCO World Heritage List, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«By 2025, the list is planned to be increased to 16 objects. Jointly with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, the work is ongoing to prepare and promote the serial transnational nomination ‘The Great Silk Road: Fergana - Syrdarya Corridor,’ within which it is planned to add six objects along the historic Great Silk Road, including settlements such as Syganak, Sauran, Yassy, Otyrar, Zhankent, and the Zhetyasar oasis monuments, to the UNESCO list,» wrote Culture and Sport Minister Askhat Oralov on Telegram.

The Kazakh minister went on to note that the work to expand the national intangible cultural heritage item list will be continued.

«By 2030, it is planned to bring the number of cultural items of Kazakhstan in the UNESCO representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity to 20. This will be a significant step towards promotion, development, and preservation of our spiritual heritage,» noted Oralov.


UNESCO   Kazakhstan  
Popular
Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
Singaporean company to build phosphate fertilizer plant in Zhambyl region
Fairytale opera 'Puss in Boots' to premiere in Astana
Lula calls for unified policy to preserve Amazon region
Kazakhstan wins last match at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Large forest fire breaks out on Kazakh-Russian border in Abai region
Earthquake hits 272km south of Almaty
Kazakhstan Railways, Huawei Kazakhstan deepen cooperation
Search for Australian tourist missing in Almaty mountains continues