Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan extends open skies regime

6 January 2023, 13:11
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has extended the open skies regime until the end of 2027 in line with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on expanding the geography of flights and increasing the number of international flights by the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Kazinform has learned from the ministry.

This regime allows lifting all limitations on the number of flights and providing the fifth freedom of the air to foreign air carriers on the routes where Kazakhstani air carriers do not operate.

The open skies regime was adopted at 12 international airports in the cities of Astana, Almaty, Taraz, Shymkent, Aktau, Semey, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Petropavlovsk, Kokshetau, and Turkistan. The regime was also adopted at the Aliya Moldagulova International Airport in Aktobe to boost the region’s development.

According to the ministry, this regime helps attract new foreign air carriers, promote competitiveness between air carriers, open international routes, lower ticket costs, develop tourism and increase transport accessibility of Kazakhstani cities.


