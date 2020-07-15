Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan extends ban on importing fuel and lubricant materials

    15 July 2020, 14:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has extended a ban on the import of fuels and lubricants, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

    According to the Ministry, t oday the level of oil product reserves in the domestic market is at high level and the supply of additional volumes of imported fuel may affect domestic refining.

    To ensure the country's energy security, the Ministry of Energy introduces a ban on the import into the Republic of Kazakhstan of gas, aviation and diesel fuel by rail, road and pipeline.

    It is worth noting that this measure is temporary and will be valid until September 1, 2020.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Energy Ministry of Energy
