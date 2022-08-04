Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan extends additional QazVac, Pfizer vaccine purchases until yearend
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Three vaccines against COVID-19 are available in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a press conference, Azhar Giniyat, Kazakh health minister, recalled the importance of vaccines in the fight against the coronavirus infection as 80% of the infected were either unvaccinated or vaccinated six months ago.

According to the Health Ministry, as of now, over 80% of the eligible adult population or over 56% of the country's population have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Over five million people or 68.0% of the eligible population have received a COVID-19 booster jab. Over 14 thousand people are given vaccines against COVID-19 in the country on the daily basis.

Three vaccines, namely QazVac, Sinofarm, and Pfizer, are available in the country.

The Kazakh health minister once again mentioned that an additional 500 thousand doses of homegrown QazVac vaccine and 300 thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine are to be purchased with the delivery date extended until the year's end.

Earlier it was reported that the COVID-19 incidence rate had increased 3.2 times in Kazakhstan. Infections have been on the rise throughout the country.


