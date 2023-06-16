Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan exports over 220 thou tons of sunflower oil in 2022

    16 June 2023, 15:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan saw 62% increase in sunflower oil production in 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «70 enterprises are involved in production of vegetable oil, which accounts for 8% of the total volume of food,» said agriculture minister Yerbol Karashukeev.

    In 2022, there was a 62% increase in the production of sunflower oil, as well as an 8.3% decrease in sunflower oil prices since the beginning of this year.

    The country exported 229.4 thousand tons of sunflower oil last year, a 1.7% year-over-year rise.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Statistics Kazakhstan Ministry of Agriculture
