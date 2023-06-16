Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan exports over 220 thou tons of sunflower oil in 2022

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 June 2023, 15:19
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan saw 62% increase in sunflower oil production in 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«70 enterprises are involved in production of vegetable oil, which accounts for 8% of the total volume of food,» said agriculture minister Yerbol Karashukeev.

In 2022, there was a 62% increase in the production of sunflower oil, as well as an 8.3% decrease in sunflower oil prices since the beginning of this year.

The country exported 229.4 thousand tons of sunflower oil last year, a 1.7% year-over-year rise.


