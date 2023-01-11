Kazakhstan exports nearly 200 thou tons of crop products to Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The draft law ratifying the agreement between the Kazakh and Azerbaijani governments on cooperation in the field of quarantine and plant protection was approved by deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan joined the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) on April 29, 2010. The international obligations Kazakhstan made include observance and application of international standards on phytosanitary measures. Compliance with these requirements will ensure a favorable phytosanitary situation in our countries,» said Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev.

As of today, Kazakhstan exports around 200 thousand tons of crop products to Azerbaijan, with grains (wheat, barley, and oat) as well as rice and legumes making up the bulk.

According to the data, Kazakhstan imports around 14.5 thousand tons of fruits and vegetables per year from Azerbaijan.