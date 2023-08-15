Kazakhstan exports made USD 38 bln since Jan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to preliminary results the volume of foreign trade of Kazakhstan grew by 4.3% to make 67.2 billion US dollars in January -June, Kazakh National Economic Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said.



Kazakhstan’s exports amounted to 38 billion US dollars, including the exports of processed goods worth 12.1 billion US dollars. Imports rose to 29.3 billion US dollars. The favorable balance of trade hit 8.7 billion US dollars.

The minister noted the processing industries maintain positive growth rates with output increasing by 3%.

The positive growth is recorded in 14 regions. Most are reported in Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Abai regions, and Almaty city.

The mining industry's production volume surged by 3.8%.

Oil production rose by 5.6%, and gas mining by 2.5%. The amount of construction work expanded by 12.2% positive dynamics are reported in 17 regions with the most construction put in place in Zhetysu, Abai, West Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.