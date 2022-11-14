Kazakhstan exports about 25,000 tonnes of fish per annum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan catches about 40-45 thousand tonnes of fish from its natural water reservoirs every year. This indicator keeps rising, Serikkali Brekeshev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, said at the Governmental Hour in the Majilis today, Kazinform reports.

«Almost 15 thousand tonnes of commercial fish were bred last year in Kazakhstan, which is 5.5-fold higher against 2017. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan imports 41 thousand tonnes of marine and oceanic fishery products and exports as many as 25 thousand tonnes, primarily fish fillet,» he noted.

In his words, the main task today is to increase domestic consumption of fish and to further enhance the country’s export potential as well as to develop marine fishery and commercial fish production.

«Per capita fish consumption in Kazakhstan is very low. For instance, WHO recommends consuming at least 16 kg of fish products per year. In Kazakhstan, this figure is less than 4 kg per capita, which needs to be increased. In turn, in neighboring Russia and China, per capita fish consumption indicator is 23kg and 43 kg respectively,» the Minister said.

«Fishing industry is one of important areas of economy, as it ensures economic growth and employment,» he added.