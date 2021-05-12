Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan exported above 22 mln of oil for past 4 months

    12 May 2021, 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan exported above 22 mln of oil for the past 4 months,» Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said at today’s Government.

    Oil and condensate production for the said period made 28.1 mln tons that is 99.4% to the plan for January -April this year. Reduction of crude production volume to the plan was caused by unscheduled repair works at Karachaganak oilfield carried out this April.

    He also added that 9 mln tons of oil were produced at Tengiz oilfield during the period under review, 4.9 mln tons at Kashagan.

    He resumed that 22.1 mln tons of oil were exported for the past January-April, the plan is 100% complete.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

