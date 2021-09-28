Kazakhstan exported 19.4 mln of coal in 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan exported 19.4 mln of coal in 2021,» head of iron and steel board of the industrial development committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry Zhanat Igisinov told a briefing.

Since January up to August Kazakhstan extracted 69.2 mln tons of coal, not including coal concentrate, that is 100,1% as compared to the same period of the previous year. 39.1% tons of coal were shipped to the energy-producing enterprises, 4.2 mln tons to the industrial enterprises, and 5 mln to the public living needs and population. 19.4 mln tons of coal were exported.

According to him, the country’s coal reserves at stock stand at some 1.5 mln tons. He reported a growth in coal mining in Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. For example, coal extraction at Bogatyr coal pit grew 4.5%, by 9% at Shubarkul coal company and by 7.4% Karazhyra company.



