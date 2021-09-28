Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan exported 19.4 mln of coal in 2021

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 September 2021, 19:23
Kazakhstan exported 19.4 mln of coal in 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan exported 19.4 mln of coal in 2021,» head of iron and steel board of the industrial development committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry Zhanat Igisinov told a briefing.

Since January up to August Kazakhstan extracted 69.2 mln tons of coal, not including coal concentrate, that is 100,1% as compared to the same period of the previous year. 39.1% tons of coal were shipped to the energy-producing enterprises, 4.2 mln tons to the industrial enterprises, and 5 mln to the public living needs and population. 19.4 mln tons of coal were exported.

According to him, the country’s coal reserves at stock stand at some 1.5 mln tons. He reported a growth in coal mining in Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. For example, coal extraction at Bogatyr coal pit grew 4.5%, by 9% at Shubarkul coal company and by 7.4% Karazhyra company.


Government of Kazakhstan   Industry   Energy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events