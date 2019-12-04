Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Industry

    Kazakhstan exported 10,000 tonnes of bitumen to Uzbekistan

    4 December 2019, 07:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan exported 10,000 tonnes of bitumen to Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

    LLP JV CASPI BITUM, 50% of which is owned by KazMunayGas NC, has begun supplying bitumen to Uzbekistan.

    In November, the volume of exports made 10,000 tonnes.

    The first consignment of road bitumen (650 tonnes) was delivered to the neighbor country in 2017.

    Earlier, the plant used to stop for a winter period. Now, due to a high demand for its products abroad, it works all year round. Given the high added value of bitumen, it will hugely increase the enterprise’s profitability.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Industry
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings