Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Industry

    Kazakhstan exploration may attract KZT50 bln of private investment

    23 April 2020, 19:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has adopted a new Code on Subsoil. Thus, the Australian model for issuing licenses has been introduced in the country, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Currently, Kazakhstan has the potential to conduct geological exploration on an area of ​​1.2 million square kilometers. This, in turn, will attract qualified personnel and technologies. In this regard, the expected effect of attracting private investment will amount to more than KZT50 billion.

    Within the period of 2014-2018, the total amount of foreign investment in this direction amounted to KZT122 billion. The main part was invested by Russian investors in Zholymbet, Aksu, Bestube, Suzdalskoye, Sentash, Karabulak deposits, the December and Kokbori. Investors from Germany, China, Canada, Great Britain, Belgium, Israel, Korea, Lebanon, Turkey, Switzerland, Serbia, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Oman, and the United States were also attracted.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Industry
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings