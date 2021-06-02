Kazakhstan expects rise in mechanical engineering

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The mechanical engineering sector is expected to rise in Kazakhstan by 13%, Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Minister Beibut Atamkulov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He said that a 13% rise is expected in mechanical engineering with a 34% rise in vehicle production, a 11% rise in production of engines, a 127% rise in production of railway wagons, and a 58% rise in production of agricultural machinery.

He noted that car manufacturing which is predicted to rise by 35% will contribute the most in the overall rise of the industry.

The preferential auto loan program proceeds in the country this year with fund allocation by the National Bank under consideration.