Kazakhstan expects 4 mln doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4 million doses of US’s Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus infection are set to be delivered to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said, the final Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delivery deal has been signed. It is expected that under the deal 4 doses of the vaccine will be delivered in the fourth quarter of the year. He went on to say that the entire cold chain will be maintained.

According to him, each region will be provided with refrigerators to store the vaccines at a standard temperature of -80 degrees Celsius, that will enable the country to store vaccines from other countries at different temperatures.