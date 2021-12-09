Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

    9 December 2021, 08:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan authorized the use of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all individuals, Kazakh Health Minister told a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Given the current epidemiological situation in the world the National Advisory Commission on immunization reviewed the COVID-19 revaccination strategy,» said Tsoi.

    According to the new strategy, all individuals who completed the primary vaccination with two doses of COVID-19 vaccines as well as contracted the virus are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. People may receive a COVID-19 booster shot 6 months after their second dose.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

