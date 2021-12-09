Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Kazakhstan expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 December 2021, 08:57
Kazakhstan expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan authorized the use of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all individuals, Kazakh Health Minister told a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Given the current epidemiological situation in the world the National Advisory Commission on immunization reviewed the COVID-19 revaccination strategy,» said Tsoi.

According to the new strategy, all individuals who completed the primary vaccination with two doses of COVID-19 vaccines as well as contracted the virus are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. People may receive a COVID-19 booster shot 6 months after their second dose.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year