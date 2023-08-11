Kazakhstan expands ban on wheat imports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – According to the decision adopted at the meeting of the interdepartmental commission on foreign trade policy and participation in international economic organizations held on August 10, 2023, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangarin, the ban on wheat imports has been expanded for six more months with certain exceptions, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

Such a decision was adopted to eliminate ‘grey schemes’ of importing wheats to Kazakhstan and its re-export from the regions bordering Russia by road. It was Supplies of seeds by road is allowed upon condition of the presence of the seed quality certificate.

In addition, restrictions on importing wheat to Kazakhstan by railway remain in place, except imports of wheat for licensed elevators, grain processors, and poultry farms.

The corresponding decree is set to be prepared by the Agriculture Ministry of the country.