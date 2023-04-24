Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan evacuates its 3 nationals from Sudan

    24 April 2023, 19:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstani women were evacuated from Sudan where fighting between the Sudanese Army and its rival, the Rapid Support Force, enters a second week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov, three Kazakhstani female nationals were evacuated from Sudan.

    Earlier it was reported that foreigners were being evacuated from Sudan amidst fighting in the country that entered a second week after a temporary truce collapsed, with Saudi Arabia being the first country to repatriate its 157 nationals.

    Residents in Sudan's capital Khartoum, where the military headquarters and presidential palace are located, have found themselves trapped in a war zone. People in Khartoum are experiencing electricity and water outages.

    So far, the conflict has led to the deaths of 413 people, and over 3.5 thousand have been injured.

    Earlier, the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority extended closure of the country’s airspace until April 30.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

