Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan evacuates 14 children from Iraq - MFA

    28 November 2019, 17:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced completion of the humanitarian operation on repatriation of Kazakhstani children from Iraq, Kazinform reports.

    As an official statement reads, 14 children were evacuated from Iraq to Kazakhstan on November 27, in accordance with the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The underage children were held in Iraqi prisons together with their mothers who had been accused of involvement in terrorist activity.

    The humanitarian action was carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at a request of the mothers and relatives of the children in a close cooperation with governmental structures, domestic non-governmental institutions and international organizations.

    The Foreign Office expresses its gratitude to the authorities of Iraq and all those engaged in the operation for the support and assistance .

    Upon completion of documentation and rehabilitation period, the children will be returned to their families.

    The humanitarian action was conducted as part of Jusan operation initiated by First President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Year 2019 is a landmark year for Kazakhstan and UNICEF. 30 years ago the Convention on the Rights of the Child was signed. In February, Kazakhstan marked the 25th anniversary of ratification of the Convention.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region