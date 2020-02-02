Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan evacuated its nationals from Wuhan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 February 2020, 12:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National coordination centre of emergency medicine of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry airlifted 83 Kazakhstanis, including 80 students studying in Wuhan, from China, the interdepartmental commission for prevention of coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan said.

Upon arrival all of them underwent entry screening. Those arrived are to be kept under a 14-day quarantine in a hospital located 7 km away from the city. The hospital is equipped with all necessary technologies, up-to-date diagnostic, treatment and intensive care equipment.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan launched 1406 call centre to provide updated information concerning the coronavirus.


