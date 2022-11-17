Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan-EU sales grow by 42% in 2022

    17 November 2022, 13:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM This year the sales between Kazakhstan and the European Union nations reached USD 29.5 bln surging by 42%, Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi said.

    As earlier reported, Tileuberdi met with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy-Vice President Josep Borrell.

    «Today the EU is the largest trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan with the total foreign investments more than USD 160 bln. This year for the past 9 months the sales between Kazakhstan and the EU countries hit USD 29.5 bln increasing by 42%,» the Kazakh FM said.

    He reminded last moth Kazakhstan and Svevind Company signed an important agreement on building green hydrogen production and distribution centre in Mangistau region.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy EU Kazakhstan
