Kazakhstan, EU moving to a new level of cooperation in human rights sphere

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the period from July 12 to 15, 2021, the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Elvira Azimova, and the Executive Director of the Charter for Human Rights Public Foundation, Zhemis Turmagambetova, paid a four-day visit to Luxembourg and Brussels, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

On July 12 of this year, negotiations were held in Luxembourg with the President of the Advisory Commission on Human Rights, Mr. Gilbert Prenault, and the Chairman of the Center for Equal Treatment, Mr. Patrick Hurst.

As a result of the consultations, agreements were reached on cooperation in the field of protecting the rights of children and women, combating domestic violence, caring for people with disabilities, developing economic freedoms and equal opportunities.

On July 13-14 of this year, negotiations were held in Brussels in the European Parliament with the leadership and members of the Subcommittee on Human Rights headed by Ms. Maria Arena, as well as with representatives of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, the Delegation for Relations with Central Asian Countries and the Kazakhstan-EU Friendship Group.

During the meetings, issues of promoting and protecting human rights were discussed. The Kazakh delegation informed the deputies of the European Parliament about the main political reforms initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K. Tokayev and the activities of the National Council of Public Trust. E. Azimova noted the importance of a constructive dialogue of civil society with the Government and the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the protection of human rights. The sides exchanged views and recommendations on the issues of respect for freedom of association and expression, the legality and fairness of criminal prosecution and judicial proceedings, including individual cases, as well as the need for effective improvement of legislation and practice in the field of human rights and the activities of law enforcement agencies and courts.

Against this background, the parties stressed the importance of continuing a trusting dialogue between the parliamentarians of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EU, including through the Parliamentary Cooperation Committee «The Republic of Kazakhstan - the European Union» and various international inter-parliamentary forums and associations.

During the meeting with the new Special Representative of the European Union for Central Asia, Ms. Teri Hakala expressed interest in developing multifaceted cooperation with the National Center for Human Rights in the Republic of Kazakhstan, including through the Civil Forum «Central Asia - the European Union».

Issues of interaction with the EU within the framework of the Subcommittee on Justice, Freedom, and Security, and the Dialogue on Human Rights «The Republic of Kazakhstan - the European Union» were discussed with the Deputy Managing Director of the European External Action Service for Russia, the Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, Regional Cooperation and the OSCE with Mr. Luc Devin.

On the final day of the visit, the Kazakh side took part in an online discussion with the participation of journalists of leading European mass media within the round table of the EURACTIV media agency on the topic «Human rights in Kazakhstan: The road ahead», as well as in an online round table organized by MEPs with the participation of human rights defenders from Kazakhstan, Central Asia, and Mongolia.







