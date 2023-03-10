Kazakhstan, EU expand cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and the European Union expand the areas of cooperation, Roman Vassilenko, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the country, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan is the only country in the region to sign and ratify the ‘second generation’ agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation with the EU and its member states. The cooperation areas are not limited to 29 as defined in the agreement. For instance, last year we began working in new areas such as rare Earth metals, ‘green’ hydrogen, batteries, transport and logistics capacity development, as well as diversification of goods supply chains,» Vassilenko said at a briefing.

The speaker went on to note that continuing the high dynamics a visit of President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is expected in 2024, marking 30 years since the establishment of relations between Kazakhstan and the EU.

According to Vassilenko, over 3 thousand companies with European capital operate in different sectors of economy in Kazakhstan, including Shell, Eni, Total, Amazonen-Werke, Air Liquide, Alstom and Carlsberg.

He said that given the geopolitical situation in the region many European companies express interest in relocating to Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh deputy foreign minister added that joint projects are to be carried out with European Union regarding the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route