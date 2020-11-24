Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, EU debated customs coop

    24 November 2020, 10:32

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM – On November 23, 2020 the 4th virtual session of the Subcommittee on customs cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU took place, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The session focused on the issues of trade facilitation, freedom of transits, introduction of international customs and trade standards, law enforcement, including the fight against drug trafficking and tobacco smuggling.

    The sides also debated new avenues for customs cooperation in the implementation of the EU Strategy for Central Asia to ensure connectivity between Europe and Asia.

    It is underlined that the effective use of the Strategy will increase economic wellbeing of the citizens, facilitate job creation, and ensure safety of supply chains between Europe and Asia.

    For over four years the Subcommittee on customs cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU has been proving to be a crucial institute of interaction between customs services and other state bodies of Kazakhstan and the EU, with both sides agreeing to further develop cooperation under it.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    EU Kazakhstan
