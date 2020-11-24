Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan, EU debated customs coop

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 November 2020, 10:32
Kazakhstan, EU debated customs coop

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM – On November 23, 2020 the 4th virtual session of the Subcommittee on customs cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU took place, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The session focused on the issues of trade facilitation, freedom of transits, introduction of international customs and trade standards, law enforcement, including the fight against drug trafficking and tobacco smuggling.

The sides also debated new avenues for customs cooperation in the implementation of the EU Strategy for Central Asia to ensure connectivity between Europe and Asia.

It is underlined that the effective use of the Strategy will increase economic wellbeing of the citizens, facilitate job creation, and ensure safety of supply chains between Europe and Asia.

For over four years the Subcommittee on customs cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU has been proving to be a crucial institute of interaction between customs services and other state bodies of Kazakhstan and the EU, with both sides agreeing to further develop cooperation under it.


EU   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital