Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council to hold 19th meeting in Luxembourg

    20 June 2022, 10:13

    BRUSSELS- LUXEMBOURG. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council will hold today its 19th meeting in Luxembourg, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The meeting will be chaired by French Minister of Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna and Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, the European Council informed.

    The meeting will discuss the state of play and further steps of the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

    After then, the sides will exchange views on political, economic and trade issues (including internal reforms, rule of law and human rights, regional trade) and cooperation.

    The delegations will also discuss the regional, international events and cooperation including security-related issues.

    The EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement ratified by all the EU member states and the European Parliament entered into force on 1 March 2020. The document promotes and enhances cooperation between the EU and its members with Kazakhstan in key areas such as promotion of trade and investments, system of justice and internal affairs, economic and financial cooperation, energy and transport, environment and climate change, social policy, culture, scientific and research activity.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    3 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12