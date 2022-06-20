Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council to hold 19th meeting in Luxembourg

BRUSSELS- LUXEMBOURG. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council will hold today its 19th meeting in Luxembourg, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting will be chaired by French Minister of Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna and Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, the European Council informed.

The meeting will discuss the state of play and further steps of the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

After then, the sides will exchange views on political, economic and trade issues (including internal reforms, rule of law and human rights, regional trade) and cooperation.

The delegations will also discuss the regional, international events and cooperation including security-related issues.

The EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement ratified by all the EU member states and the European Parliament entered into force on 1 March 2020. The document promotes and enhances cooperation between the EU and its members with Kazakhstan in key areas such as promotion of trade and investments, system of justice and internal affairs, economic and financial cooperation, energy and transport, environment and climate change, social policy, culture, scientific and research activity.



