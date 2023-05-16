Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, EU begin consultations on visa facilitation for Kazakhstani citizens

    16 May 2023, 10:12

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - During his visit to Brussels, Deputy Prime Minister-Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with the European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson. As a result of the negotiations the parties agreed to begin official consultations on the facilitation of the visa regime for the citizens of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Мinister Nurtleu informed his interlocutor in detail about the visa policy of Kazakhstan, the high human capital of our citizens and the absence of migration risks for the EU in Kazakhstan, as well as measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan to fight against illegal migration, and other important aspects of work in this area.


    In turn, Ylva Johansson said the European Union is interested in further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan and is committed to expanding contacts between the citizens of the parties. According to the Commissioner, one of the important dimensions of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU is maintaining a regular cultural and humanitarian exchange.


    Expressing his sincere gratitude to the European side for the constructive approach, the Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that the visa regime facilitation for Kazakhstan citizens not only meets the expectations of public, but will also give a serious impetus to the development of the whole range of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU.


    Since 2017, Kazakhstan has unilaterally introduced a visa-free regime for citizens of all EU states to develop business cooperation, tourism and human contacts.

    Visa facilitation involves reducing the list of required documents, increasing the duration and multiplicity of visas, etc.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

