Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan, EU begin consultations on visa facilitation for Kazakhstani citizens

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 May 2023, 10:12
Kazakhstan, EU begin consultations on visa facilitation for Kazakhstani citizens Photo: gov.kz

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - During his visit to Brussels, Deputy Prime Minister-Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with the European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson. As a result of the negotiations the parties agreed to begin official consultations on the facilitation of the visa regime for the citizens of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Мinister Nurtleu informed his interlocutor in detail about the visa policy of Kazakhstan, the high human capital of our citizens and the absence of migration risks for the EU in Kazakhstan, as well as measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan to fight against illegal migration, and other important aspects of work in this area.

photo

In turn, Ylva Johansson said the European Union is interested in further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan and is committed to expanding contacts between the citizens of the parties. According to the Commissioner, one of the important dimensions of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU is maintaining a regular cultural and humanitarian exchange.

photo

Expressing his sincere gratitude to the European side for the constructive approach, the Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that the visa regime facilitation for Kazakhstan citizens not only meets the expectations of public, but will also give a serious impetus to the development of the whole range of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU.

photo

Since 2017, Kazakhstan has unilaterally introduced a visa-free regime for citizens of all EU states to develop business cooperation, tourism and human contacts.

Visa facilitation involves reducing the list of required documents, increasing the duration and multiplicity of visas, etc.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and EU  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s chess player Alua Nurmanova beats current World Champion from China
Kazakhstan’s chess player Alua Nurmanova beats current World Champion from China
Kazakhstan, EU begin consultations on visa facilitation for Kazakhstani citizens
Kazakhstan, EU begin consultations on visa facilitation for Kazakhstani citizens
Turkish investors keen on producing copper wire rod in Mangistau region
Turkish investors keen on producing copper wire rod in Mangistau region
PM Smailov, UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem discuss Kazakhstan's social sphere development
PM Smailov, UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem discuss Kazakhstan's social sphere development
Midnight fire kills several people in New Zealand capital
Midnight fire kills several people in New Zealand capital
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 16
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 16
Kazakhstan discusses possibility of transiting Russian gas to Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan discusses possibility of transiting Russian gas to Uzbekistan
May 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 16. Today's Birthdays
May 16. Today's Birthdays