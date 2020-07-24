Kazakhstan, Estonia discuss role of healthcare digitalization in countering COVID-19 pandemic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On July 23, 2020, Embassy of Kazakhstan in Estonia organized a video conference with the participation of the organizers of the digital development of Estonian healthcare, medical companies, representatives of the IT industry and Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Estonia N.Seitimov, Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan A.Ospanov , Director of the Department of digitalization of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan B.Yesenbayev and head of the Competence Center E.Makulbekov. Kazinform has learnt from Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan.

During the video meeting, issues of the possible use of the Estonian experience of public-private partnership in the health sector in Estonia during the COVID-19 pandemic, the introduction of the practice of remote medical consultations, the digitalization of all work processes in medical institutions and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The participants of the event, noting the relevance and practical benefits of this meeting, agreed to continue mutual further cooperation in a practical way.

From the Estonian side, the video conference was attended by the Head of «TNP Konsultatsioonid» E.Tomasova, Head of the network оf clinics «EstMedica» A.Detochenko, Member of the Riigikogu (Parliament), Member of the Parliamentary Commission for Social Affairs V.Vasiliev and Head of «IDIK» company S.Mozaev.