Kazakhstan establishes visa-free regime with member state of Caribbean Community CARICOM

15 December 2022, 19:21

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Permanent Representatives to the United Nations of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin and of Belize Carlos Fuller signed an intergovernmental agreement on mutual visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic and service passports, which became the first for Kazakhstan with the countries of the Caribbean Community, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The signing of the international agreement confirmed the intention of Kazakhstan and Belize to deepen friendly relations, expand constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as simplify official and business visits between the two countries.

Photo: gov.kz