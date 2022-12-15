Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan establishes visa-free regime with member state of Caribbean Community CARICOM

15 December 2022, 19:21
Kazakhstan establishes visa-free regime with member state of Caribbean Community CARICOM

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Permanent Representatives to the United Nations of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin and of Belize Carlos Fuller signed an intergovernmental agreement on mutual visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic and service passports, which became the first for Kazakhstan with the countries of the Caribbean Community, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The signing of the international agreement confirmed the intention of Kazakhstan and Belize to deepen friendly relations, expand constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as simplify official and business visits between the two countries.

Photo: gov.kz

Related news
Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov makes visit to Pakistan
Kazakh, Russian Senators discuss cooperation
Kazakh President urges not take too long with signing of free trade zone deal with UAE
Теги:
Read also
Egypt supports political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan
Over KZT14bn paid to business owners affected in January riots
Screenings of Kazakh films held in India
Political reforms in Kazakhstan discussed at Office of President of Hungary
Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Stadler Rail AG sign cooperation agreements
Head of State receives Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani
3rd round of Kazakh-Mexican political consultations held in Mexico
Kazakhstani businesses prove greater maturity and social responsibility – President
News Partner
Popular
1 Sweden's annual inflation at 41-year high in November
2 Storm alert issued for 2 regions of Kazakhstan
3 Number of unemployed drops below two million in Italy
4 Kazakhstani biathlete wins silver at IBU Junior Cup in Italy
5 Parliament ratifies agrts with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan on emergencies prevention

News