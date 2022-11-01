Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan establishes Student Ombudsman

1 November 2022, 19:44
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Saysat Nurbek announced measures to fight corruption at universities, Kazinform reports.

He said for the first time ever Kazakhstan Science and Higher Education Ministry established the Student Ombudsman. Aisulu Yerniyazova, a well-known public figure, is appointed as the Student Ombudsman.

He reminded that one of the key instruments to fight corruption is digitalization. A digital officer will appear in each university. The digital university model was developed to digitalize each university. All data will be gathered in the national educational database. Each university will be transparent. Next year all information systems of universities should be integrated into the national educational database.


