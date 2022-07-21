Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan establishes QazBioPharm biopharmaceutical holding
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – JSC QazBioPharm National Biopharmaceutical Holding was set up following the presidential instruction to ensure Kazakhstan’s biological security, Kazinform refers to the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Funds to the amount of KZT 380 million were funneled into the establishment of the holding following the instruction of the Head of State on comprehensive measures required to ensure the biological security of the country.

The holding has already been registered in «Government for citizens» NJSC.

Earlier President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law «On biological security of the Republic of Kazakhstan» to identify and prevent biological threats.


