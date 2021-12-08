Kazakhstan establishes new national park

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A new national park has been established in Kazakhstan, Serikkali Brekeshev, Ecology Minister, announced on the Twitter account, Kazinform cites the website of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.

In accordance with the decree of the Kazakh government of December 7, 2021, No.867, a new national park Ulytau has been established in Kazakhstan as part of the implementation of the instruction of the Head of State.

The park with an area of 58.9 thousand ha. is located in Karaganda region.

The Ulytau park was established to presence, protect the biological and landscape biodiversity in the State natural complexes with special environmental and scientific value.

The park is the 14th national park in the country.



