Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan establishes new national park

    8 December 2021, 15:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A new national park has been established in Kazakhstan, Serikkali Brekeshev, Ecology Minister, announced on the Twitter account, Kazinform cites the website of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.

    In accordance with the decree of the Kazakh government of December 7, 2021, No.867, a new national park Ulytau has been established in Kazakhstan as part of the implementation of the instruction of the Head of State.

    The park with an area of 58.9 thousand ha. is located in Karaganda region.

    The Ulytau park was established to presence, protect the biological and landscape biodiversity in the State natural complexes with special environmental and scientific value.

    The park is the 14th national park in the country.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Environment Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region