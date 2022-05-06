Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan establishes national referendum public support staff

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 May 2022, 17:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan established a National Referendum Public Support Staff, which was an initiative of the Association of Deputies of Maslikhats of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Tuleubek Mukashev was named the Chairman of the National Referendum Public Support Staff.

«In line with the presidential decree to hold a national referendum, an initiative was put forward to create a national referendum public support staff by the Association of Deputies of Maslikhats of Kazakhstan. We garnered the support of the active civilian forces. Major public groupings, sectorial associations agreed to join the staff, including political parties such as Ak zhol and Auyl. Explanatory materials on all the norms of the proposed constitutional reform are to be prepared. We will put our combined resources on public awareness efforts in all the regions of the country,» said Mukashyev during a briefing.

According to the speaker, the staff has sufficient resources to cover the remote districts. Meetings with different sectorial groups so that everyone gets familiarized with the content of the proposed constitutional amends will be held in the future.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh Parliament adopted the amendments to the law on referendum.


Political parties   Kazakhstan   Referendum  
