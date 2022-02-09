Kazakhstan establishes Domestic Entrepreneurs Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has established a council of domestic entrepreneurs. The corresponding decree was signed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan on 7 February 2022, Kazinform reports.

The Domestic Entrepreneurs Council will function under the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and convene at least twice a year.

It will be responsible for developing recommendations and proposals on socioeconomic development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, improving the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan in entrepreneurship sphere, creating conditions to stimulate the development of market economy and attraction of domestic investment into the country’s economy.

The Domestic Entrepreneurs Council will be headed by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov. Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov was named as his deputy.