Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan establish Public council for Ile-Alatau National Park ecotourism development

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
15 June 2020, 19:41
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first meeting of the public council on the development of ecotourism of the Ile-Alatau National Park was held in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The public council consists of 19 members including representatives of tourism organizations, scientists, athletes, businessmen, eco-activists and public figures. The meeting was opened by Yerlan Nysanbayev, Deputy Minister for Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.

The Ile-Alatau National Park will be developed in accordance with the American development model. It provides for the organization of hiking trails and routes.

The meeting informed that it is planned to establish 7 visit centers of glampings, campsites, ethno-villages and car caravanning places.

We should note that earlier the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev initiated the creation of a public council for the development of national parks of the country.


Almaty   Tourism  
