    Kazakhstan envisions no restrictions as Eris Covid-19 variant spreads

    10 August 2023, 16:51

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Aizhan Yessmagambetova, vice minister of health, told weather Kazakhstanis need to prepare for new restrictions as the new Omicron strain Eris spreads around the world, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The new Omicron strain Eris was registered in late March, and spreads all over the world. According to the WHO, as of today, the new Omicron strain has been recorded in 45 countries. It has been spread very actively over the past five weeks, rising from 5% to 12% in the total number of Omicron cases,» said Yessmagambetova.

    According to her, the new strain is no different from other Omicron strains. It is contagious, mild, and requires no hospitalization. The Eris strain is particularly dangerous for older people, and persons with chronic conditions.

    Answering to the question of journalists weather new quarantine measures are set to be in place, the vice minister said «it’s too early to tell».

    «It is not envisioned to introduce new quarantine measures and restrictions,» she added.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

