Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan enhances military cooperation with countries of South Asia

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 April 2021, 20:17
Kazakhstan enhances military cooperation with countries of South Asia

DELHI. KAZINFORM - Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev is on an official visit to the Republic of India, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Kazakhstan.

During his meeting with the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh he discussed the issues of exchange of experience in the field of peacekeeping, cybersecurity, military education and science.

With the National Security Adviser Ajit Doval he exchanged views on regional and global security issues, countering modern challenges and threats, including terrorism and the coronavirus pandemic.

Within the framework of the trip, Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev visited several military units, where he was presented equipment, combat training, tactics, and command and control procedures.

photo

photo


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan and India   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
Wildfires in Abai rgn: Firefighting work underway in four areas
Wildfires in Abai rgn: Firefighting work underway in four areas