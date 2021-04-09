Kazakhstan enhances military cooperation with countries of South Asia

DELHI. KAZINFORM - Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev is on an official visit to the Republic of India, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Kazakhstan.

During his meeting with the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh he discussed the issues of exchange of experience in the field of peacekeeping, cybersecurity, military education and science.

With the National Security Adviser Ajit Doval he exchanged views on regional and global security issues, countering modern challenges and threats, including terrorism and the coronavirus pandemic.

Within the framework of the trip, Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev visited several military units, where he was presented equipment, combat training, tactics, and command and control procedures.