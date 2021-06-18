Kazakhstan enhances interaction with UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Ambassador-Designate of Kazakhstan to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan met with the Head of the Regional Office for Disaster Risk Reduction of the United Nations (UNDRR), Octavian Bivol.

On June 1, 2021, the UNDRR’s Brussels-based office, which covers cooperation with 55 nations, was renamed into the UNDRR Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia (ROECA). According to Bivol, the inclusion of Central Asia in the name of the regional office is a recognition of the commitment of the countries of the region to disaster risk reduction as an effective and innovative approach in disaster management and development of the country, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Kazakhstan is an active participant of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, a UN Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The Regional Office is committed to active cooperation with the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan in the context of disaster risk reduction. The disaster risk analysis, technical assistance in the drafting of the national and regional strategies, enhancing preparedness of communities for various forms of natural disasters, as well as project financing are among the priorities of the UNDRR.

During the meeting, Bivol positively assessed the cooperation with the Ministry of Emergency Situations within the framework of the Sendai Platform.

Currently, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, together with the UNDPR’s Regional Office, is working on the implementation of the Desinventar Sendai software – a well-tested damage monitoring system, currently used in 80 countries. Ambassador Baimukhan noted that Kazakhstan continues to actively interact with the UNDRR in the development of a regional disaster risk reduction strategy and national systems for recording disaster losses, disaster risk reduction at the community level, and cooperates within the framework of the Center for Emergencies and disaster risk reduction in Almaty.

In addition, the parties also discussed the participation of the Kazakhstani delegation at the European Forum on Disaster Risk Reduction scheduled for November in Portugal.