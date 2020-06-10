Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan Engineering Vice Chairmen of the Board named

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 June 2020, 13:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vice Chairmen of the Board of Kazakhstan Engineering National Company JSC were appointed by the decision of the Board of Directors, its press service reports.

Mukhtar Kereibayev is appointed the Deputy Chairman for Production, Saltanat Shunayeva as the Deputy Chairman for Corporate Governance.

Muhktar Kereibayev is the graduate of the Almaty Institute of Railway Engineers and Kazakh Humanities and Law University. Prior to the appointment served as Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Engineering National Company JSC.

Saltanat Shunayeva is the graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management. Prior to the appointment worked as the managing director of Kazakh Invest National Company JSC.

