Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakhstan Engineering appoints new board chairman

    18 May 2020, 14:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the decision of the Board of Directors of NC Kazakhstan Engineering JSC, Adlbek Sarsembayev was appointed Chairman of the Board, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the company's website.

    Adlbek Sarsembayev was born on August 25, 1978 in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan). He graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy, the Kazakh State Agro Technical University named after S. Seifullin and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously