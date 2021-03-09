Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan endorses 2025 National Development Plan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 March 2021, 14:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The National Development Plan until 2025 has been endorsed in the Kazakhstan in keeping with the Presidential Order, Kazinform cites the press service of the country’s National Economy Ministry.

The National Development Plan until 2025 lays out the key objectives and parameters of the country’s new economic course. It provides a strategic vision for developing the key sectors, guidance on improving the key policies aimed at mitigating the implications caused by the corona crisis and ensuring sustainable, inclusive, and quality development of the economy in the new economic reality and current global trends.

The plan provides a framework for fundamental institutional and sectorial reforms focused on increasing the standards of living and wellbeing of the people.

It includes a detailed map of specific strategic indicators for the implementation of which new concrete measures to form a new structure of economy by enhancing self-sufficiency, diversification, targeted investment attraction, active export promotion, private entrepreneurship support and comprehensive development will be adopted.

Special attention is to be given to improving health and educational services, infrastructure development, productive employment and greater social well-being of the people.

The Kazakh President has also signed the Order on the national priorities of Kazakhstan until 2025 –a new State planning system tool.

The national priorities include 10 concrete tasks in the three key areas: the well-being of the citizens, quality of institutions, and building a strong economy.


Economy   Kazakhstan   Ministry of National Economy  
