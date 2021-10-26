Kazakhstan encourages using QazVac COVID-19 vaccine to Hungary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan encouraged Hungary to give consideration to the use of the Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Our countries have been mutually supporting during the coronavirus pandemic. As known, in June Kazakhstan and Hungary agreed to mutually recognize COVID-19 vaccine passports. Our side suggested giving consideration to the use of the homemade QazVac vaccine in Hungary,» said Tleuberdi during the meeting.

As earlier reported Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga.

«Yesterday and today, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga has been visiting Kazakhstan. Hungary is our reliable and first strategic partner in the Central and Eastern Europe region, friendly State with the people of which we feel that we are connected historically and spiritually,» said the Kazakh foreign minister.

He stressed that as of today the countries have no disputes with the political dialogue between Kazakhstan and Hungary at the high level.