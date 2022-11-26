Kazakhstan embarks on a new era of its development – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM –Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a speech during his inauguration, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This year is of special importance to our nation. Kazakhstan enters a new era of its development. Large-scale transformations initiated started profound changes,» said Tokayev in his speech.

According to him, the constitutional reform was carried out as well as all spheres of state life were comprehensively updated.

«Thanks to these changes the faith of the people in a bright future strengthens, of which I was convinced during my visits to the regions and meetings with people. The past referendum demonstrated the overwhelming support for the new initiatives. Kazakhstanis' strive for positive changes gave a strong impetus to our work,» said the Kazakh President.

He went on to say that the reforms will be carried out fully. According to the new constitutional norms, the President is elected for a one seven-year term, opening the way to power for a new generation of politicians.

A solemn ceremony of inauguration of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off at the Independence Palace in Astana.

Attending the inauguration ceremony are members of the Government, parliament deputies, members of the Constitutional Council, Supreme Court judges, officials of the diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan as well as other guests.

During the event, Tokayev received the certificate of the President of Kazakhstan.

The inauguration ceremony is aired on the republic TV channels, websites, as well as official accounts of Akorda on social media.

The country held the early presidential elections on November 20, 2022, with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev winning 81.31% of the votes.



