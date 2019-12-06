Kazakhstan elected to the expo-2020 Dubai College of commissioners as a member of the steering committee

ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM - Astana EXPO-2017 NC JSC headed by A. Chaizhunussov, Deputy Chairman of the National Company, Commissioner General for the Kazakhstani section at the EXPO-2020 Dubai World Exhibition, took part in the IV International Participants Meeting («IPM») on November 29-30 in Dubai, UAE.

As part of the visit, various meetings were organized with executives of the International Exhibitions Bureau («BIE»), an organizer of the EXPO-2020 Dubai, Kazinform refers to expo2017astana.com.

In the course of the meetings, the Organizer of EXPO-2020 Dubai was reported on Kazakhstan’s participation in the exhibition.

Furthermore, the IPM participating countries voted to elect members of the Steering Committee of the College of Commissioners for EXPO 2020 Dubai. Members of the Steering Committee are elected from among the National Commissioners of BIE member states participating in the exhibition. Following the voting, Kazakhstan was elected for the first time to the Steering Committee given its successful experience in holding the EXPO-2017 Astana International Specialized Exhibition.

The Steering Committee represents interests of the participating countries, deals with the Organizer of EXPO-2020 Dubai on all issues arising out of and during the construction, installation and operating activities of the pavilions, and provides support to countries to ensure their successful participation in the exhibition as well.

For reference, the World Expo will be hosted by Dubai on October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021 under the theme «Connecting Minds, Creating the Future».

The EXPO-2020 Dubai Organizer reports on 192 countries, who have already confirmed their participation in the exhibition. The exhibition is expected to be visited 25.2 million times during 6 months.

Kazakhstan’s National Pavilion will demonstrate the country’s history, culture and traditions, ongoing strategic programs in the field of digitalization, transport and logistics, as well as global initiatives in the international arena, innovative technologies and a lot more. The National Day of Kazakhstan at Expo-2020 Dubai is scheduled for December 1, 2020.