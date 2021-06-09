Kazakhstan elected to Economic and Social Council for 2022-2024

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - At the 73rd plenary session of the UN General Assembly, Kazakhstan has been elected to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the term of 2022-2024. Kazakhstan’s membership to the Council was supported by 180 UN Member States, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Kazakhstan, as a member of ECOSOC, intends to strengthen cooperation with international financial and trade organizations for the effective implementation of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and address key humanitarian challenges in Central Asia. Membership in Council will also contribute to attracting successful global practices to Kazakhstan in order to support its national reforms to accelerate economic and social progress and enhance its public administration.

ECOSOC is the main organ of the United Nations, which is responsible for coordinating policies and programmes of the UN system in the economic, social, and environmental spheres. It is the central platform for promoting solutions to pressing problems and challenges in these areas.

According to the voting results, the other countries that became members of ECOSOC are Afghanistan, Belize, Belgium, Eswatini, India, Italy, Canada, Chile, Cote d'Ivoire, Croatia, Czech Republic, Mauritius, Oman, Peru, Tanzania, Tunisia, and the USA.

Kazakhstan was elected to ECOSOC twice – for the periods of 2007-2009 and 2014-2016.



